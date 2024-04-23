Say Goodbye to Fear

Create New Account
Guy Finley
Key Lesson: Be here. Be still. Remember the Divine presence that dwells in you...and you will know, without a single thought, that while all around you everything changes, your True Self is unchanging. Fearlessness follows this discovery in much the same way as late evening shadows flee the morning light.

To more information on Guy on Insight Timer, visit: https://www.guyfinley.org/insighttimer

For more information on Guy:  https://www.linktr.ee/guyfinley

To check out his website:   https://www.guyfinley.org

To sign up for FREE ONLINE classes:  https://www.guyfinley.org/light





