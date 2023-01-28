[Part 1] Depopulation & Control Agenda of the US DoD & Big Pharma | Dr. Jane Ruby w/ Sasha Latypova

Watch part 2 here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lO0ThUrGl9Gw/

This is a detailed discussion with Dr. Jane Ruby where we get into the motives of the government-pharma global criminals. We discuss what can be done to stop the atrocities they have been committing.Sasha Latypova Fine Art: https://www.sashalatypova.com

Team Enigma: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7dNrFbLeGSev

Substack: https://sashalatypova.substack.com

TrialSiteNews: https://www.trialsitenews.com/p/latypova

The Dr. Jane Ruby Show: https://drjaneruby.com

Team Enigma is a group of international pharmaceutical R&D professionals, academic researchers and data analysts working on analysis of public health datasets with respect to covid vaccines' side effects. Visit www.howbad.info for more information.





