[Part 1] Depopulation & Control Agenda of the US DoD & Big Pharma | Dr. Jane Ruby w/ Sasha Latypova

Watch part 2 here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lO0ThUrGl9Gw/
This is a detailed discussion with Dr. Jane Ruby where we get into the motives of the government-pharma global criminals. We discuss what can be done to stop the atrocities they have been committing.Sasha Latypova Fine Art: https://www.sashalatypova.com
Team Enigma: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7dNrFbLeGSev
Substack: https://sashalatypova.substack.com
TrialSiteNews: https://www.trialsitenews.com/p/latypova
The Dr. Jane Ruby Show: https://drjaneruby.com
Team Enigma is a group of international pharmaceutical R&D professionals, academic researchers and data analysts working on analysis of public health datasets with respect to covid vaccines' side effects. Visit www.howbad.info for more information.
[Part 2] Depopulation & Control Agenda of the US DoD & Big Pharma | Dr. Jane Ruby w/ Sasha Latypova
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lO0ThUrGl9Gw/
Dr. Jane Ruby & Sasha Latypova | DoD wants to Depopulate/Dumb-down/Mind-control/Gene-edit the World
https://www.bitchute.com/video/12DTCNU2QKL0/
Maria Zeee & Sasha Latypova | DoD wants to Depopulate/Dumb-down/Mind-control/Gene-edit the World
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Q9wu5f05y8l/
GREAT CONSPIRACY BEHIND GREAT RESET TO DEPOPULATE & HACK BRAINS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGAsavNj8quY/
RED ALERT: "70% of the American population is completely READABLE & WRITABLE by A.I.": Harald Kautz
https://www.bitchute.com/video/woDDUFyDVhQe/
"70% of the US population can be 'written' by their avatars": Harald Kautz-Vella tells Dr. L Merritt
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VyGbRxRok9aC/
Smart Dust/Nanotech/Graphene/Black Goo in Jab/Food/Chemtrails, 5G/6G EMF & HAARP for Mind Control!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3iuwDazorWbb/
Is the Covid & Jab Cult Possessed by Demonic A.I. Black Goo? | Dr. Lee Merritt w/ Harald Kautz-Vella
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iNAYeREqEUPs/
Swaruu Of Erra - 2 Types Of Black Goo: Terrestrial/Positive Vs. Extraterrestrial/Invasive/Negative
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b7tzM3NE59Kd/
Harald Kautz-Vella - 2 Types Of Black Goo: Inner Earth/Full Empathy Vs. Outer Space/No Empathy
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jEdgiEzSpWU6/
Presentation By Harald Kautz-Vella (Part 1) - Chemtrails, Smart Dust, Morgellons
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qtRrAJ3Ptur6/
Presentation By Harald Kautz-Vella (Part 2) - Black Goo, Scalar Waves, Quantum Computing
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q2p90m9Ydqr7/
Baal Worship was Blatant at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony | ExposingSatanism.org
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cyIaWabI9nLu/
The Reasons Why The Shadow Government Wants To Inject You With Graphene Oxide Or Black Goo
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jw7qEyfKqukt/
URGENT WARNING FOR THE VACCINATED: Rid Your Body Of Graphene Oxide Or Nanobots
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RxBJlbTEQidf/
Dr. Pierre Gilbert (1995) - Crystals (Graphene?) In Mandatory Vaccines Will Be Hosted In Brain Cells
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zd09c6mrTvWU/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.