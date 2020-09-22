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Vaccines could contain a KILL SWITCH!
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144 views • September 22, 2020
Constitutional Lawyer Roco Galati and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny discuss the current virus crisis, the dangers of a vaccine which could be used to selectively remove certain segments of people from the general population. Reducing global population is all part of the current plandemic put in motion as the globalist, one world order plan has been implemented under the guise of a pandemic.
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