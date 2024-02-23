Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hundreds, thousands of normal people with a conscience need to get to Cairo and meet-up
channel image
wightwabbit
7 Subscribers
25 views
Published 16 hours ago

From Cairo, everybody needs to get to Rafah gate to counter these idiotic zionist israeli settlers who are not letting essential aid into Gaza. 

Keywords
humanitarian aidrafah gatezionist israelis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket