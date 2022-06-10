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(world orders review)

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PFIZER 'VACCINE' AFTER EVAPORATION 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 [VACUNA PFIZER TRAS EVAPORACIÓN]

(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5MRzpQeooVux/





"24 hours after the evaporation process of the sample of a single drop of COMIRNATY PFIZER injectable, these structures that resemble artificial patterns and traces of MICROTECHNOLOGY are shown on the HAXON AQUILES II OPTICAL MICROSCOPE. In an earlier stage, these "plates" were attached by a SELF-ASSEMBLY procedure, eventually generating these more complex structures"





Having difficulties pasting links and details in the Brighteon info box here so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer





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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/