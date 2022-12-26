Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Galmedes (1993, Arcade)
11 views
channel image
FuerstBitmarck
Published 18 hours ago |

Galmedes is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Visco Corporation.


There are three main weapons available: a laser (powerful, but narrow), a wide shot and a shot that shoots to the front and behind you in 45 degree angles. Once collected, you can switch between the shoots at any time. If you die, you only loose your current weapon, and you also keep the other weapons if you use a continue. Collecting a weapon several times will upgrade it, even if you do not have it selected. There is also a standard shot which is active as long as you do not have any of the weapons above. It cannot be selected if you have any of the other weapons. there is also an item which gives you all three weapons at once. Apart from that, there is the usual speed upgrade. All of the three collectable weapons can be charged for a powerful shot, but the standard shot can't.

Keywords
arcade gamesshootemupvisco corporation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket