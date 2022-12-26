Galmedes (1993, Arcade)

Galmedes is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Visco Corporation.





There are three main weapons available: a laser (powerful, but narrow), a wide shot and a shot that shoots to the front and behind you in 45 degree angles. Once collected, you can switch between the shoots at any time. If you die, you only loose your current weapon, and you also keep the other weapons if you use a continue. Collecting a weapon several times will upgrade it, even if you do not have it selected. There is also a standard shot which is active as long as you do not have any of the weapons above. It cannot be selected if you have any of the other weapons. there is also an item which gives you all three weapons at once. Apart from that, there is the usual speed upgrade. All of the three collectable weapons can be charged for a powerful shot, but the standard shot can't.