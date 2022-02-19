Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - New Endangered Species: Whites (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.08.16)

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The show's title is A New Endangered Species'
Whites between ages 45 and 54 dying in record numbers in 2014. Hot off the press. Verified by the Medical Industrial complex. WHY? Don't white lives matter?? Get the scoop and Dr Daniels' analysis. Save a life near you. Tune in Think Happens.
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Diabetes Debacle Revisted – Worse than suspected - https://www.brighteon.com/aec227b7-914f-4cc5-b40e-3e383a46bd05