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X22 Report B 12. 13. 21.
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50 views • December 14, 2021
Ep. 2651b - Hold On, Trump Is Coming Back, Operators Are Standing By, Panic In DC
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The [DS] is panicking, they are now trying one last try to get everyone vaccinated and to implement more controlling rules over the people. The people are fighting back. [HRC] is panicking, she know that Trump has the base and the fake news is doing the job anymore. She is back in the spotlight warning about losing democracy. Is she ready to replace someone in the administration, starting to look that way. Trump during one of his rally's plays a song to let everyone know that he is coming back. Panic in DC, operators are standing by.
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All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market
Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code (x20) for 20% OFF
The [DS] is panicking, they are now trying one last try to get everyone vaccinated and to implement more controlling rules over the people. The people are fighting back. [HRC] is panicking, she know that Trump has the base and the fake news is doing the job anymore. She is back in the spotlight warning about losing democracy. Is she ready to replace someone in the administration, starting to look that way. Trump during one of his rally's plays a song to let everyone know that he is coming back. Panic in DC, operators are standing by.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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