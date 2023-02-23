EPOCH TV | Russia Deploys Nuclear Armed Ships; China Nears Red Line on Arming Russia

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

For the first time in close to 30 years, Russia has deployed ships armed with tactical nuclear weapons. The claim comes from an annual report from the Norwegian Intelligence Service, and was reported by the Independent. The ships from Russia’s Northern Fleet were allegedly deployed to the Baltic Sea. The incident comes as Russia also backs out of a nuclear arms agreement with the United States, just following President Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Chinese regime is nearing a red line by supplying weapons to Russia. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a warning to the Chinese Communist Party leadership, saying the move would mean “serious consequences” for China.