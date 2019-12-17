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Ancient vs Modern Stone Tools For Emergencies, Carving and Cutting (w/John Hickman)
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123 views • December 17, 2019
Stone tools have been used for millions of years, so more "modern" examples are the etched lion from 45,000 years ago in Denisova Caves or the 13,000 year old etched wood Shigir Idol from Siberia. Now John Hickman from the Primitive Ways Channel on YT gives us some insight in an emergency situation how you can craft a quick stone cutting tool 21st century style.

John Hickman Primitive Ways channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMe-...



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