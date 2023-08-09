Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CHEMTRAILS - A NEW PANDEMIC IS ON ITS WAY
channel image
OCA
26 Subscribers
111 views
Published 21 hours ago

Don't forget, Bill Gates and the WHO have promised a new pandemic. Because the spraying planes fly 10000 feet lower, new types of respiratory illnesses are to be expected. With low altitude flights, more toxins reach people on the ground.

Keywords
chemtrailstoxinscontrailstoxic airnew pandemicfake flightstoxic clouds

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket