US modernized C-295W of the US Air Force was spotted at an extremely low altitude in the sky over Iran

Adding UPDATE:

It became clear why the Americans were so eagerly searching for the pilot of the downed F-15E.

It was an Air Force colonel. He has already been taken to Kuwait.

He spent more than a day in enemy territory in a mountainous area.

Video description:

The modernized C-295W of the US Air Force was spotted at an extremely low altitude in the sky over Iran.

The aircraft is in service with the specialized secret 427th Special Operations Squadron (427th SOS), which is part of the US Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC).

The squadron does not appear on public lists of US Air Force units and specializes in covert infiltration into enemy territory and evacuation from there.

Everyone was mobilized to rescue the pilots.

Adding:

Trump declares that they will "bomb everything" and claim the oil.

It's also reported that they sent weapons to the Iranian opposition through the Kurds, but, as I understand it, he himself doesn't know where these weapons are now.