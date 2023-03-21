https://gettr.com/post/p2c2abja4f4
"In Just 10 Hours, We Can Gather More Than 100 Fellow Fighters To A Protest Site. If We Had A Month To Prepare, We'd Have Thousands Here Today. CCP, Are You Scared Or Not? You Had Mr. Miles Guo Arrested, But We're Here To Fight. When The Himalaya Global Alliance Issues An Order, The Whistleblowers' Movement And NFSC Move Quickly. CCP, Are You Scared Or Not? We Have Plenty Of Manpower And Money. How Much Do You Have To Buy People Off? Can You Buy Off All Americans? Can You Buy Off The Entire U.S. Judicial System? No Way. You Don't Have The Money, And You Don't Have The Guts. You're A Grasshopper In The Fall, Jumping Before Your Death."
David (@changdaobrother) and fellow fighters outside Mr. Guo's home demanding his freedom.
#FreeMilesGuo
