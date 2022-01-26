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The Best Stuff I've Learned from Life - The Dr. Peter Breggin Hour - Jan 1, 2020
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17 views • January 26, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Jan 1, 2020. This video had 6,335 views and 495 likes.
On New Year’s Day 2020, Dr. Peter Breggin offers a heartfelt discussion of “The Best Stuff I’ve Ever Learned from Life.” He describes the experiences, ideas and attitudes that have contributed to his eight decades of vigorous, exciting and passionate living. This spontaneous, direct, often personally revealing hour will give you a window into how to live a good, satisfying and successful life of your own—one you can look upon each day proudly and with satisfaction. You probably know about Dr. Breggin’s decades of reform work and may be familiar with his blogs, books or videos; now hear what has guided his life.
On New Year’s Day 2020, Dr. Peter Breggin offers a heartfelt discussion of “The Best Stuff I’ve Ever Learned from Life.” He describes the experiences, ideas and attitudes that have contributed to his eight decades of vigorous, exciting and passionate living. This spontaneous, direct, often personally revealing hour will give you a window into how to live a good, satisfying and successful life of your own—one you can look upon each day proudly and with satisfaction. You probably know about Dr. Breggin’s decades of reform work and may be familiar with his blogs, books or videos; now hear what has guided his life.
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