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[Sep 15, 2015] Rob Skiba debunks Rob Skiba's previous NASA fraud video (118K views on YouTube!)
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247 views • June 13, 2020
I took my previous "exposing NASA" video down, because I was able to debunk myself on at least some of it. So, yes, I am freely admitting I was wrong. I did some tests, which proved some things to me that I was previously unaware of, concerning perspective at a distance. So, what I had said in the other video about how the Earth would look from the moon was simply incorrect. Now, I still don't trust NASA and there's plenty of other things that expose at least a fair amount of their stuff as questionable at best. But what I had previously stated concerning SCALE is not one of them.
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https://testingtheglobe.com
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https://babylonrisingbooks.com
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