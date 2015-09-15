[Sep 15, 2015] Rob Skiba debunks Rob Skiba's previous NASA fraud video (118K views on YouTube!)

I took my previous "exposing NASA" video down, because I was able to debunk myself on at least some of it. So, yes, I am freely admitting I was wrong. I did some tests, which proved some things to me that I was previously unaware of, concerning perspective at a distance. So, what I had said in the other video about how the Earth would look from the moon was simply incorrect. Now, I still don't trust NASA and there's plenty of other things that expose at least a fair amount of their stuff as questionable at best. But what I had previously stated concerning SCALE is not one of them.If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here: