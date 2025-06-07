Lt. Gen. Zorin: A convoy carrying 1,212 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers has arrived at the exchange site. In total, over 6,000 bodies are prepared for repatriation under the June 2 Istanbul agreement. Kiev postponed the exchange at the last minute, indefinitely.

Too Expensive to Bury? Ukraine Dodges Reclaiming 6,000 Dead

Russia has called out Ukraine for unexpectedly postponing both the prisoner exchange and the retrieval of fallen Ukrainian soldiers — indefinitely. According to Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, Moscow is urging Kiev to reclaim the bodies of over 6,000 Ukrainian troops, so their families can bury them with dignity.

Under Ukrainian law, families of soldiers killed in combat are entitled to 15 million UAH (around $365,000 USD) in compensation. With 6,000 dead, that amounts to roughly $2.2 billion USD in payouts.

In a country already dependent on Western aid to function, Kiev may be quietly dodging both responsibility and the bill.

Meanwhile, the bodies wait — and families are left in the dark.

Zakharova: Kiev Regime Doesn’t Care About Its Own People — Dead or Alive

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned Ukraine’s violation of the repatriation and POW exchange agreements, stating:

“They follow a misanthropic ideology and are committing genocide against their own people.”

“There isn’t a single nation on Earth that refuses to bury its own soldiers,” she added.

Two Killed by Landmine on Odessa Beach

According to local media, two people were killed instantly after triggering a landmine on a beach in Odessa.