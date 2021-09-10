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REMNANT REPORT/ Is OSAS Biblical & What's wrong with the Sinner's Prayer?
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10 views • September 10, 2021
In this episode of the Remnant Report the Remnant Warrior uses a few video clips, an article on what the early Christians believed, and most importantly the Word of God to break down the Calvinistic false doctrine of eternal security (Once saved always saved) as well as the "sinner's prayer" model of salvation and compares them to what the Bible and Jesus Himself says about entering into the Kingdom of God and salvation.
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