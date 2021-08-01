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AUSSIE POLICE TYRANNY - Is this what you voted for? Your government fully control, but don't serve you!
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650 views • August 01, 2021
This is getting out of hand with the tyrannical overlords whom you pay for to operate the government of the people, you duly pay your taxes and they send the police you pay for to smack you down! Enough is enough!
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