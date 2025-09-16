Joe Untamed | Guest Kandiss Taylor | The Left’s Attack on Families and Liberty | 9.16.25

In this explosive episode, we dive into the rising tide of political violence, media bias, and government corruption threatening our nation. From viral social media posts glorifying attacks on conservative figures like Charlie Kirk to the shocking hypocrisy in how “hate speech” is defined, we unpack the dangers facing Americans who dare to speak freely. We examine real-world consequences, including corporate censorship and societal backlash, and ask the hard questions: who decides what speech is acceptable, and how far will the left go in criminalizing dissent?

Our special guest, Dr. Kandiss Taylor, candidate for Georgia’s 1st Congressional District, brings her unique perspective as a 22-year educator, counselor, and administrator. Known for her bold campaign slogan, “Jesus, Guns, & Babies,” Dr. Taylor shares her vision for restoring accountability in public office, protecting families, and reforming education and mental health policy. Together, we explore how faith, family, and freedom intersect with public service, and what it takes to stand firm against the rising tide of ideological extremism and government overreach.

We’re also covering the response of Conservative Media to Charlie's assassination. Milo Yiannopoulos, the provocative British commentator and bestselling author, as he returns to challenge mainstream narratives and defend free speech. From his fearless critiques of political correctness on college campuses to his unflinching takes on media hypocrisy. Ben Shapiro and Megyn Kelly rise to the challenge. This episode is a must-listen for anyone committed to protecting liberty, exposing corruption, and standing up for truth in a polarized world.





