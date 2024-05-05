Let My People Go - The Full Election Fraud And J6 Prisoners Documentary By David Clements

David Clements presents a documentary on the fraudulent electronic election systems used in American elections to not elect but to select into office people that will work against the freedoms and liberties of all Americans and to create and pass laws designed to destroy America bit by bit. The documentary also reveals the truth about the January 6th prisoners who protested at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. This documentary was made in the hopes of waking up more and more Americans to what actually occurred in the 2020 elections or rather the 2020 selections and hopefully more and more Americans will start to take a stand and spread the word of what happened then and to talk to their local leaders about election fraud with using electronic voting systems and to call for their elimination. American elections need to go back to paper ballots in local precincts with one day voting and ID required for each voter. Then we can have honest and fair elections again.

Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/let-my-people-go





.