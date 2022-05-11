Medyka Camp Nicole Interviews Dutch Volunteers

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On April 30, news from the front line rescue team in Medyka Poland: Volunteer Nicole, a fellow fighters，interviewed a Dutch volunteer and talked about the Rule of Lau Foundation (ROLF), the Ukrainian rescue operation of the New Federal State of China (NFSC), as well as the mission of the NFCS to Take down the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).