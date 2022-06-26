Graphic - Ukraine Troops Tried to Surround us, but something went wrong for them I guess... - 062522

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Descriptions found with this video as follows:
Ukrainian neo-Nazies
"They tried to surround us, but something went wrong for them I guess.."
Russian troops destroy Ukrainian neo-Nazies.
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I also found the following description some where else:
The special forces of the "🅾️" group discovered a detachment of militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were preparing an ambush for our advancing forces. A fight ensued. Instead of surrendering and seeing their family in the future, the Vushniks decided to write out trips to Bandera for themselves.