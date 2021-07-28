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VAXXED - The movie! How can you watch this and take the vax? You have known for 20 years or more!
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1290 views • July 28, 2021
At 28 minutes, the video halts for 45 seconds, but will re-start from the same point!
I have to ask the question - if you knew all this stuff 4 years ago, why are you trusting the VAX now? Why are you trusting the CDC now? Notice Mandates then and mandates now! Way back in early 2000 this has been going on, perhaps way before that, so this is nothing new! What are they hiding? The profit they are still extracting from you the people while they are immune from any legal action! Why are you NOT LISTENING? WAKE UP PEOPLE! IDON'T WANT TO CRY FOR YOU ANYMORE, stop this madness! You cannot trust ANYTHING FROM THE CDC! Well, if you decide to get VAXXED then it's on your head from now on! The criminals and Genocide specialists are after the un educated sheep. Don't comply!
https://www.vaxxed.com/home/
https://vaxxedthemovie.com/stream/
Vaxxed 2: https://www.brighteon.com/88225c81-de56-4779-8ca4-14deadc1e8ce
Vaxxed Trailer: https://www.brighteon.com/d6c8b644-1a87-4fcd-874b-64fdddaa4c04
I have to ask the question - if you knew all this stuff 4 years ago, why are you trusting the VAX now? Why are you trusting the CDC now? Notice Mandates then and mandates now! Way back in early 2000 this has been going on, perhaps way before that, so this is nothing new! What are they hiding? The profit they are still extracting from you the people while they are immune from any legal action! Why are you NOT LISTENING? WAKE UP PEOPLE! IDON'T WANT TO CRY FOR YOU ANYMORE, stop this madness! You cannot trust ANYTHING FROM THE CDC! Well, if you decide to get VAXXED then it's on your head from now on! The criminals and Genocide specialists are after the un educated sheep. Don't comply!
https://www.vaxxed.com/home/
https://vaxxedthemovie.com/stream/
Vaxxed 2: https://www.brighteon.com/88225c81-de56-4779-8ca4-14deadc1e8ce
Vaxxed Trailer: https://www.brighteon.com/d6c8b644-1a87-4fcd-874b-64fdddaa4c04
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