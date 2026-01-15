$0 vs $800/Month Schools in El Salvador — The TRUTH from Real Parents

📚 Schools in El Salvador: The Honest Comparison No One Is Showing You

In today’s video, we compare 6 very different schools in El Salvador — from a $22/month local school, to a $800/month international program, to the free public school system, and even a brand-new alternative learning school on the beach.

These are real experiences from real parents, and the differences between these schools are HUGE — not just in price, but in language support, culture, academics, social dynamics, and opportunities for foreign families.

We also cover the new public school changes announced by President Bukele, including AI integration with xAI’s Grok, the Finland curriculum partnership, stricter discipline rules, and the removal of ideological content from teaching materials.

If you are thinking about moving to El Salvador, already living here, or just curious about what education looks like in this country… this is the most complete breakdown you will find online.





📌 Schools Discussed in This Video

1. Colegio Cristiano El Olivo (El Sunzal) – $22/month, full Spanish immersion, local community

2. Colegio Maya (Zaragoza) – Mid-range bilingual private school with mixed ESL support

3. Colegio Internacional (San Salvador) – Strong academics, U.S. curriculum, multicultural

4. Academia Británica Cuzcatlán (Santa Tecla) – Traditional, structured, high cost

5. Playa Vida Learning (El Zonte) – Project-based alternative school (new)

6. Public School System – Free, large class sizes, uniforms provided, strong immersion





🇸🇻 NEW Bukele Education Reforms (Explained Simply)

Partnership with xAI/Grok for AI-powered personalized learning

Curriculum modernization through agreement with Finland

Teacher training overhaul

Stricter uniforms, discipline, and school culture standards

Removal of “inclusive language” and ideological content

These changes will dramatically reshape public education over the next few years.





🔍 KEY TAKEAWAYS

Prices range from $0 to $800+ per month

ESL support varies dramatically

Foreign children may face language challenges

New national reforms will impact all public schools

Academics, culture, and community feel differ by school

Immersion vs. international experience is a major choice point





