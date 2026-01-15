BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
$0 vs $800/Month Schools in El Salvador — The TRUTH from Real Parents
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
12 views • 3 days ago

📚 Schools in El Salvador: The Honest Comparison No One Is Showing You

In today’s video, we compare 6 very different schools in El Salvador — from a $22/month local school, to a $800/month international program, to the free public school system, and even a brand-new alternative learning school on the beach.

These are real experiences from real parents, and the differences between these schools are HUGE — not just in price, but in language support, culture, academics, social dynamics, and opportunities for foreign families.

We also cover the new public school changes announced by President Bukele, including AI integration with xAI’s Grok, the Finland curriculum partnership, stricter discipline rules, and the removal of ideological content from teaching materials.

If you are thinking about moving to El Salvador, already living here, or just curious about what education looks like in this country… this is the most complete breakdown you will find online.


📌 Schools Discussed in This Video

1. Colegio Cristiano El Olivo (El Sunzal) – $22/month, full Spanish immersion, local community

 2. Colegio Maya (Zaragoza) – Mid-range bilingual private school with mixed ESL support

 3. Colegio Internacional (San Salvador) – Strong academics, U.S. curriculum, multicultural

 4. Academia Británica Cuzcatlán (Santa Tecla) – Traditional, structured, high cost

 5. Playa Vida Learning (El Zonte) – Project-based alternative school (new)

 6. Public School System – Free, large class sizes, uniforms provided, strong immersion


🇸🇻 NEW Bukele Education Reforms (Explained Simply)

Partnership with xAI/Grok for AI-powered personalized learning

Curriculum modernization through agreement with Finland

Teacher training overhaul

Stricter uniforms, discipline, and school culture standards

Removal of “inclusive language” and ideological content

These changes will dramatically reshape public education over the next few years.


🔍 KEY TAKEAWAYS

Prices range from $0 to $800+ per month

ESL support varies dramatically

Foreign children may face language challenges

New national reforms will impact all public schools

Academics, culture, and community feel differ by school

Immersion vs. international experience is a major choice point


• Our children’s first year in Public School - https://youtu.be/vi1iaLho5Xc


🔥 KEYWORDS

schools in el salvador, el salvador education, el salvador public schools, el salvador private schools, expat schools el salvador, bilingual schools el salvador, colegio maya, colegio internacional, academia británica cuzcatlan, el salvador curriculum changes, bukele education reforms, bukele finland agreement, grok ai el salvador, xai el salvador education, moving to el salvador with kids, expat families el salvador, school comparison el salvador, best schools el salvador, life in el salvador with kids


🙋‍♀️ About This Channel:

Welcome to the Hagenaars Family channel! We’re a Canadian family living full-time in El Salvador — exploring the real side of expat life, culture, and community. Our videos share the highs, lows, and lessons of starting over abroad.


📌 Like this video if you learned something

 📌 Subscribe for weekly El Salvador content

 📌 Comment: Is your country getting better… or worse?

 📌 Share this with someone afraid of the headlines

📧 Join our Expat AMA Group:

 Email us at [email protected] with your WhatsApp number to join our private group of expats and locals sharing insights about living in El Salvador.

🔗 Join Our Monday Night Call! (7 PM El Salvador Time)

 Join our weekly Monday Night Call to discuss relocation and life in El Salvador

🕖 When: Mondays, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM (El Salvador Time)

 📲 Join our WhatsApp Group email us at [email protected]

 💻 Join the call: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw

See you there!

🔗 Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/featured?sub_confirmation=1

 ❤️ Like + Comment to support the channel and help others discover real stories about life in El Salvador.


✅ Social Media Links

📌 Website: www.hagenaars.com

 ✉️ Email: [email protected]

 📘 Facebook: facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars

 🐦 Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

 📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars

 📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily

 📲 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

 ☀️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily


life in el salvadorel salvador expatsel salvador educationel salvador public schoolschools in el salvadorel salvador private schoolbilingual schoolsinternational schools el salvadorschool comparison el salvadorpublic vs private schools el salvadorcost of schools el salvadormoving to el salvador with kidsfamily life el salvadorbukele education reformfinland el salvador agreementgrok ai el salvadorxai el salvadorhomeschool el salvadorplaya vida learningacademia britanica cuzcatlancolegio mayacolegio internacionalcolegio el olivoalternative schools el salvadoreducation system el salvador
Chapters

🕒 VIDEO CHAPTERS

00:00– Intro

00:58– School #1: Colegio El Olivo

01:52– School #2: Colegio Maya

02:42– School #3: Colegio Internacional

03:41– School #4: Academia Británica Cuzcatlán

04:46– School #5: Playa Vida Learning

05:58– School #6: Public School System

07:50– NEW Bukele Education Reforms

13:16– Which school is best for which family

14:15– Final thoughts & Call to action

