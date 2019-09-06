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California YouTube Star Warns Texans Their State Is Turning Into California Like Hellhole
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507 views • September 06, 2019
Brandon from "That's The Point" joins Owen to shine a light on the similarities between Austin and California as liberal policies become more common in Texas.
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