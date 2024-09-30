© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Over a hundred confirmed dead and thousands reported missing.
We all need to ask God to be with these people as they struggle to survive all of this,... as well as mourn the loss of loved ones, pets and the lives they once knew.
And, on top of all this, this corrupt administration refuses to give additional funds for relief efforts for this storm. These people have been abandoned by their own government.
This is so hard to wrap my mind around.