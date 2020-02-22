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Before Its News Article Introduction, February 21, 2020
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64 views • February 22, 2020
Long url to 178page: http://www.mediafire.com/file/6msin6xsl59h5fu/Evidence_supporting_Video_re_An_address_to_President_Donald_Trump_Fin_2_18_2020_Completed_first_draft_2.5_compressed.pdf
Links to other documents found at main Before its New Article: https://beforeitsnews.com/power-elite/2020/02/2020-are-300million-americans-living-under-the-spell-of-the-stockholm-syndrome-what-if-the-united-states-had-you-living-in-a-synthetic-crown-vatican-roman-luciferian-cult-fake-2453136.html
First amendment rights: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
2020: Are 300 Million+ Americans living under the spell of the Stockholm Syndrome ? What if the UNITED STATES had you living in a synthetic ‘Crown / Vatican Roman’, Luciferian cult fake reality, a cross between the TRUMAN SHOW & The MATRIX. What would that look like? How would you know or not if what called itself “Federal” and one of the fifty states “GOVERNMENT(s)” was a Counterfeit merely operating as if it were the organic Government?
Lets look at what you should have been taught at school!
What you likely do not know about the ‘UNITED STATES’.
What does “Drain the Swamp” mean to most and what it should really mean to you?
What all Americans should know about Bar Attorneys and the BAR!
Cleaning out the Swamp with T.O.N.A. & Title 10 USC Section 253!
Who is responsible for the Corrupt Courts? ANS: The ‘UNITED STATES MILITARY AUTHORITY / MILITARY GOVERNMENT’ [MA/MG Under US ARMY Authority (Vatican) Military, pursuant to War powers illegally declared over American since Constitutionally banned BAR Attorney Lincoln declared it in 1863]
Main Presentation: 2020: Are 300Million+ Americans living under the spell of the Stockholm Syndrome?
Beware of Shadow Gov. Mr.Trump: Rahm Emanuel "Never Let a Good Crisis Go To Waste"
Fair Use Act Disclaimer
This site is for educational purposes only.
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Fair Use Definition
Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test.
Links to other documents found at main Before its New Article: https://beforeitsnews.com/power-elite/2020/02/2020-are-300million-americans-living-under-the-spell-of-the-stockholm-syndrome-what-if-the-united-states-had-you-living-in-a-synthetic-crown-vatican-roman-luciferian-cult-fake-2453136.html
First amendment rights: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
2020: Are 300 Million+ Americans living under the spell of the Stockholm Syndrome ? What if the UNITED STATES had you living in a synthetic ‘Crown / Vatican Roman’, Luciferian cult fake reality, a cross between the TRUMAN SHOW & The MATRIX. What would that look like? How would you know or not if what called itself “Federal” and one of the fifty states “GOVERNMENT(s)” was a Counterfeit merely operating as if it were the organic Government?
Lets look at what you should have been taught at school!
What you likely do not know about the ‘UNITED STATES’.
What does “Drain the Swamp” mean to most and what it should really mean to you?
What all Americans should know about Bar Attorneys and the BAR!
Cleaning out the Swamp with T.O.N.A. & Title 10 USC Section 253!
Who is responsible for the Corrupt Courts? ANS: The ‘UNITED STATES MILITARY AUTHORITY / MILITARY GOVERNMENT’ [MA/MG Under US ARMY Authority (Vatican) Military, pursuant to War powers illegally declared over American since Constitutionally banned BAR Attorney Lincoln declared it in 1863]
Main Presentation: 2020: Are 300Million+ Americans living under the spell of the Stockholm Syndrome?
Beware of Shadow Gov. Mr.Trump: Rahm Emanuel "Never Let a Good Crisis Go To Waste"
Fair Use Act Disclaimer
This site is for educational purposes only.
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Fair Use Definition
Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test.
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