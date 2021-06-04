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** The Bilderberg Group: Facts & Fiction ** - The REAL Deep State Revealed – M.Dice – 31/May/2021
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2669 views • June 04, 2021
** The Bilderberg Group: Facts & Fiction
- Mark Dice, 31/May/2021
- Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/U_P0Xb1coZ8/
- Article: https://www.amazon.com/Bilderberg-Group-Facts-Fiction/dp/0988726882
Every spring since 1954, a group of approximately one hundred of the world’s most powerful businessmen, politicians, media moguls, and international royalty meet in secret for several days to discuss the course of the world. Called the Bilderberg Group after the Bilderberg Hotel in Oosterbeck, Holland where their first meeting was held, this off the record annual gathering is said to be where the globalist puppet masters plot and scheme.
Does this group of power elite develop new political, economic, and cultural policies that are then covertly implemented by their underlings? Do they choose who our world leaders will be, including the next president of the United States? Is the Bilderberg Group a shadow government? Are they the Illuminati? Why has the mainstream media had a complete blackout regarding their meetings for decades? Who attends? And who pays for it?
Is this “just another conference?” Or, are the “conspiracy theorists” right? What is the evidence? How were they first discovered? What are they doing? And should the public be concerned? Secret society expert Mark Dice will show you the hidden history, financial records, and some of the insider leaks showing how this small group’s consensus has staggering effects on the political landscape of the world, global economies, wars, and more, as he uncovers The Bilderberg Group: Facts & Fiction.
** Zionism Exposed: The Bilderberg Group’s Untold Tyranny Against Humanity
- The Liberty Beacon, Patrick Dudley, - 21/Sept/2016
- Article: https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/zionism-exposed-bilderberg-groups-untold-tyranny-humanity/
-- The Bilderberg group was set up in 1954 in the USA . Eisenhower the C.I.A. Rockefeller and Ford foundations instigated the first meetings. The first official meeting of The Blinderberg Group was in the Hague in 1954. Throughout the decades they have met in various locations but their headquarters remain in Holland. Many of the Blunderberg members were responsible for creating the 1957 treaty of Rome; the first building block to the now, EU.
I would describe the Blinderberg group as the biggest unelected rich corporate club which is accountable to no one but yields all the power. It makes the EU look like small fry and of course the EU originates from the Blinderberg Group! The amount of influence this group has should be not underestimated.
In fact, before becoming leaders, Tony Blair and Bill Clinton were members of this group. They were obviously primed to represent the global elites interests before becoming leaders. Other names linked to The Blinderberg Group from the The Bush Administration before becoming senators, who were primed by The Blinderberg Group, were Richard Perle, Richard Armitage, Colin Powell, John Kerry and Donald McCain. In a democracy should you not be elected first instead of waiting for the approval of this corporate group and then installed into the selective democratic process.
The BBC of all organisations describe The Blinderberg Group in 2004 as “The elite coterie of Western thinkers and power brokers.” The cream of The North Atlantic.
Statesman, royals, bankers, industrialists, pressmen and generals, meet annually to discuss world issues and select and invite favoured individuals for membership; thus Tony Blair and Bill Clinton.
At this years secret get together, George Osbourne and Ed Balls were present. Keeping the Blinderberg influence in both camps eh? The Blinderberg group interlinks with the World Economic Forum, World Bank, IMF and the Club of Isles (House of Windsor). These groups are interlinked for global dominance! The politicians are the puppets of these organisations including the Merkels of this world who were present at this years Blinderberg bash…
The world economic Forum has the representatives of the worlds top 1000 company’s. One of the board members of the forum was Peter Sutherland, who is the Chairman of Goldman Sachs. Here is an illustration of how the world economic forum and the Blinderbergs are linked to the world economic forum which was born out of the Blinderberg group.
- Cont’d --
- Mark Dice, 31/May/2021
- Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/U_P0Xb1coZ8/
- Article: https://www.amazon.com/Bilderberg-Group-Facts-Fiction/dp/0988726882
Every spring since 1954, a group of approximately one hundred of the world’s most powerful businessmen, politicians, media moguls, and international royalty meet in secret for several days to discuss the course of the world. Called the Bilderberg Group after the Bilderberg Hotel in Oosterbeck, Holland where their first meeting was held, this off the record annual gathering is said to be where the globalist puppet masters plot and scheme.
Does this group of power elite develop new political, economic, and cultural policies that are then covertly implemented by their underlings? Do they choose who our world leaders will be, including the next president of the United States? Is the Bilderberg Group a shadow government? Are they the Illuminati? Why has the mainstream media had a complete blackout regarding their meetings for decades? Who attends? And who pays for it?
Is this “just another conference?” Or, are the “conspiracy theorists” right? What is the evidence? How were they first discovered? What are they doing? And should the public be concerned? Secret society expert Mark Dice will show you the hidden history, financial records, and some of the insider leaks showing how this small group’s consensus has staggering effects on the political landscape of the world, global economies, wars, and more, as he uncovers The Bilderberg Group: Facts & Fiction.
** Zionism Exposed: The Bilderberg Group’s Untold Tyranny Against Humanity
- The Liberty Beacon, Patrick Dudley, - 21/Sept/2016
- Article: https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/zionism-exposed-bilderberg-groups-untold-tyranny-humanity/
-- The Bilderberg group was set up in 1954 in the USA . Eisenhower the C.I.A. Rockefeller and Ford foundations instigated the first meetings. The first official meeting of The Blinderberg Group was in the Hague in 1954. Throughout the decades they have met in various locations but their headquarters remain in Holland. Many of the Blunderberg members were responsible for creating the 1957 treaty of Rome; the first building block to the now, EU.
I would describe the Blinderberg group as the biggest unelected rich corporate club which is accountable to no one but yields all the power. It makes the EU look like small fry and of course the EU originates from the Blinderberg Group! The amount of influence this group has should be not underestimated.
In fact, before becoming leaders, Tony Blair and Bill Clinton were members of this group. They were obviously primed to represent the global elites interests before becoming leaders. Other names linked to The Blinderberg Group from the The Bush Administration before becoming senators, who were primed by The Blinderberg Group, were Richard Perle, Richard Armitage, Colin Powell, John Kerry and Donald McCain. In a democracy should you not be elected first instead of waiting for the approval of this corporate group and then installed into the selective democratic process.
The BBC of all organisations describe The Blinderberg Group in 2004 as “The elite coterie of Western thinkers and power brokers.” The cream of The North Atlantic.
Statesman, royals, bankers, industrialists, pressmen and generals, meet annually to discuss world issues and select and invite favoured individuals for membership; thus Tony Blair and Bill Clinton.
At this years secret get together, George Osbourne and Ed Balls were present. Keeping the Blinderberg influence in both camps eh? The Blinderberg group interlinks with the World Economic Forum, World Bank, IMF and the Club of Isles (House of Windsor). These groups are interlinked for global dominance! The politicians are the puppets of these organisations including the Merkels of this world who were present at this years Blinderberg bash…
The world economic Forum has the representatives of the worlds top 1000 company’s. One of the board members of the forum was Peter Sutherland, who is the Chairman of Goldman Sachs. Here is an illustration of how the world economic forum and the Blinderbergs are linked to the world economic forum which was born out of the Blinderberg group.
- Cont’d --
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