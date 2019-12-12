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SUB2000 IN PIECES? Keltec Sub2000 Full Reassembly
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18 views • December 12, 2019
Did you take your Keltec Sub2000 apart and now it is in a million pieces? In this video, I show you how to fully reassemble the KelTec Sub2000 Gen 2, step-by-step. This will restore your Sub2000 to working and safe condition. Follow along and learn to master your firearm. HIGH RESOLUTION VID OF ALL INTERNAL SUB2K FCG PARTS AND POSITIONS!
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