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Cannabis Jimmy's Special Easter video of Cataclysmic Worldwide Weather Events discussed by a Space Expert with Mike Adams. It is going to get Wonky. Look forward to Huge temp swings - Part A
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853 views • April 17, 2022
The thumb nail pic is within the La Romera Eco Park 15 minutes from our Nature Lodge. Now back to the video. This guy is over the top. Remember the Texas Freeze last year when the power grid went down ? The swings will increase . Hot during the night. It is going to get " Wonkey ". I love that word. Haven't heard it in a long time. It reminds me of a Disney movie type word. Wonky.
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