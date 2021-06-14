BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Responsibility for alarming number of COVID VACCINE DEATHS & INJURIES
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10275 followers
Follow
8
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1001 views • June 14, 2021
Trust the Plan!

I am tired of hearing how this person is going to come back and save us. I point you to the book "The Last President", the fact that the White House has been "permanently closed". The military or some behind the scene group is running the country (United Nations?). I think he followed the plan all right and I think their plan was successful. If people start dropping like flies in the next 6 or so months, we will be assured of the fact we were royally screwed.

Trump certainly has to bear some of the blame for the alarming number of deaths and injuries related to the Covid vaccine, and his warp speed operation. Trump should have seen it coming and protected the people from it, with many folks at the time exposing the hoax.

Doctors, who ended up being ignored by the president, and getting banned on social media; Trump should have put an end with those state and city shutdowns, with stiff penalties and arrests if necessary, for any politicians and businesses going against constitutional rights.

Fake news networks should have been criminally charged for their treason, and intentionally misleading the population, and encouraging a huge panic hysteria, with false numbers from unreliable tests and fraudulent death certificates, many later revised, when investigators started to verify real causes of deaths.

Once you get off the naive left versus right narrative, and the usual political bandwagon fanaticism, for people, the choice is very clear, between trusting your own God given natural immunity system with a 99.7% success rate against Covid-19, or an experimental, very dangerous vaccine with only an alleged 95% success rate but is turning out to be completely false as people who have been vaccinated that are filing up hospitals and dying.

He fooled me in 2016. I did not vote in 2020. I have stopped all encouragement of criminals. Voting is a fraud like everything else. It does not matter. The end result is the same.

Barry and Big Mike, Bill and Hildabeast and George still running free? Gitmo? Sealed indictments? Stolen Election? Telling patriots not to storm the capital? Seriously? Its over. We lost.

- Jim Crenshaw/RenaudBe

Video Source: RenaudBe
Commentary - RenaudBe/Jim Crenshaw
Keywords
trumpbidentrust the plancovid-19covid vaccine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Unconfirmed Reports: Syria May Send Troops to Yemen To Help Saudi Arabia Fight Ansar Allah

Unconfirmed Reports: Syria May Send Troops to Yemen To Help Saudi Arabia Fight Ansar Allah

Morgan S. Verity
Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

Garrison Vance
Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Cassie B.
Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy