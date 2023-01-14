https://gettr.com/post/p24zywu2ea6

01/12/2023 Natalie Winters: It's really inspiring to see so many Americans buying into the cause of taking down the Chinese Communist Party and getting involved. The New Federal State of China has been doing great work and is really spreading the word, and I'm honored to help you do that.





01/12/2023 娜塔莉·温特斯：看到这么多美国人认同灭共事业并且参与其中，真的很鼓舞人心。新中国联邦人做出了伟大的工作，真正在传播真相，能帮助到你们实属荣幸。



