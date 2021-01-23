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Slo Joe Hates Our Troops, Fake Dr. Creates Photo Op
Aimless News
Aimless News
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70 views • January 23, 2021
Sources used in video:

https://www.independentsentinel.com/biden-removes-military-flags-from-oval-office-first-day-on-the-job/

https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/01/pics-vids-5000-natl-guard-troops-kicked-out-of-capitol-packed-into-parking-garage-after-biden-inauguration/

Troops in parking garage - https://twitter.com/AndrewDesiderio/status/1352412064451616768

Slo Joe gets message to salute the marines - https://twitter.com/BAMAPERRY/status/1352291835566313474

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/01/22/bidens-national-guard-scandal-wont-go-away-with-a-photo-op-and-cookies-from-jill-biden-n1406364

https://thepostmillennial.com/media-fails-to-ask-biden-press-sec-one-question-about-troops-sleeping-in-parking-garage

https://babylonbee.com/news/biden-tells-freezing-troops-sleeping-in-garages-to-be-patient-theyll-be-in-iraq-soon

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-gives-permission-us-troops-stay-trump-hotel-washington-dc/



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