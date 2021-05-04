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Supreme Court Says You're Owned If Injected W/ Patented Synthetics; CDC, et al., Admit World Undergoing Vaccine Trial; Australia Admits Vaccine Is Poison;, A WAPO Whacko; &, Yep, More
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412 views • May 04, 2021
We are living something so horrific, something so blatantly, but dangerously stupid that it cannot be reconciled with reason ... at all.
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