Border Blockade: Truckers shut down Canada-U.S. border in solidarity with Freedom Convoy

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Rebel News' Kian "K2" Simone and Sydney Fizzard travelled down to the Canada-U.S. border, separating Coutts, Alberta from Sweet Grass, Montana, where truckers have shut down the border crossing in solidarity with the Freedom Convoy that has currently occupied Ottawa.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3KZ607W
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