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Psyops
Freedom on Deck
Freedom on Deck
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75 views • December 28, 2020
The Chinocrats want no transparency, but rather obfuscate behind the cover of psychological operations – staged events to evoke a general psychological reaction in the masses. But Americans are on to it and will not be deterred. Only legal votes must be counted! Join the fight with our guests Xander Gibb, Leo Hohmann and Swoop Keith Lewis!
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
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psyopmind-controlobfuscationdirty-politics
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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