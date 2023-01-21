Jesus Christ, Lord of the Sabbath

Originally published December 18, 2021. Christians everywhere worship Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior who was found risen upon a Sunday, the first day of the week. But was He? The time is long past due that we reorient ourselves with the truth. Republishing due to encoding/playback error.



As many have noticed, the institutional portrayal of a Friday Crucifixion and Sunday Resurrection does not satisfy Christ ‘s promised sign of Jonas – 3 days and 3 nights. I truly believe that if Christians were aware of the truth, then multitudes would fall under conviction of God’s Holy Spirit to re-examine how they walk with Him. The original Greek of the Gospel accounts do not testify of Sunday or of ‘the first day of the week’, nor even do scores of old Bibles from hundreds of years ago. So what do they say? You may confirm for yourself, but the Gospels read “μιᾷ τῶν σαββάτων” (mia ton Sabbaton) and “πρώτῃ σαββάτου” (prote Sabbatou), or “one of the Sabbaths” and “first Sabbath”, respectively. Numerous old Bibles received faithful translations of these testimonies, as seen via the link below. Whether each translator clearly understood the meaning is debatable, but those intimately acquainted with God’s word will recognize these phrases as pointing towards 2 things: the multiple Sabbaths at Passover (2 high Sabbaths - Nisan 15/21, and 1 weekly), and the first Sabbath in the series of 7 leading unto Pentecost. See Leviticus 23. Ask any Christian why they worship on Sunday and they will answer about the Resurrection. But Christ was found risen on the first of Sabbaths. If you had known, would you have honored the day that God already sanctified from the beginning? I think you would have. And that’s the point. Now to address a couple lingering questions.



“Mark 16:1 speaks about after the Sabbath.” Yes, this refers to Nisan 15 the first day of unleavened bread, a holy convocation day or ‘high Sabbath’ (see Leviticus 23:4-7); these disciples had to wait until the following day, Nisan 16 (a Friday), to purchase the spices, and prior to the events of Mark 16:2 we read in Luke 23:56 how they then prepared those spices prior to the start of Sabbath at Friday evening (God’s days are sunset to sunset). “But Matt 28:1 also says ‘after the Sabbath’.” No, it says “Ὀψὲ δὲ σαββάτων” (opse de Sabbaton), with opse/3796 not meaning ‘after’, but “denoting late in the period specified...and consequently still belonging to it” (per Thayer’s). And according to the only other 2 instances of opse/3796, it probably should be translated to denote the dark period of each day (ie, night). What we have then looks more like this: “Now late into the Sabbath [(night)], beginning to dawn upon the first of Sabbaths…”. Friends, Jesus truly is Lord of the Sabbath, and this is a critical revelation further highlighting that. Please share this information.