TORMENT IN AGONY
The Dutch Trumpet
Published 13 hours ago

THE SOURCES OF THIS VIDEO ARE

A young girl that has a bad relationship with her parents and under bad influence with her friends goes through a near death experience journey that she will not forget. M10:28 https://youtu.be/wPZ8AmrX-m8

 

HELL CLIP TESTIMONY 


Unknown Origin GOD TAKES WOMAN TO HELL! HELL, TESTIMONY PLEASE SHARE!

0:00-6:35 https://youtu.be/0GFuMFwxUmw


Dutch: Atheist Goes To Hell Testimony/ Bianca

0:13-3:32 https://youtu.be/2kr02Tg8saE


United States: I WAS AT THE GATES OF HELL & JESUS SAVED ME!

5:27-8:40/9:29-14:02 https://youtu.be/0GA64N_ygq4


Indonesian: PASTOR goes to HELL - what he saw was TERRIFYING!

0:43-8:02 https://youtu.be/KKw_ZmD74RQ


Chinese Buddhist Man CUTS his throat and goes to HELL - This is what he saw!

0:00-3:16 https://youtu.be/pVuI75R9gAw


Canadian From Hell to Heaven: One Man’s Journey to Life-Changing Faith

0:20-3:02 https://youtu.be/kyZqniGGERY


Australian I was a Stripper until JESUS showed me Hell!

 8:24-13:06 https://youtu.be/UOK7Pfnd8Ow

 

23 Minutes in Hell ~ End Time Vision by Bill Wiese

Bill Wiese saw the searing flames of hell, felt total isolation, and experienced the putrid and rotting stench, deafening screams of agony, terrorizing demons, and finally, the strong hand of God lifting him out of the pit.

https://youtu.be/5obMsaXLYyI

bibledeatheternal lifeheavenjesusheltorment

