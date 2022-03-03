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Putting the January 6 Melee in Perspective | Beyond the Cover
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The occupation of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 has been compared to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor. Of course, these comparisons are ludicrous. In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit interviews New American senior editor William F Jasper, asking him just how bad January 6 actually was. In his answer, Jasper discusses not only attacks on the Capitol by the radical Left but also the rioting that has taken place in many cities across the country in recent years, while also pointing out that those responsible for the violence — on January 6 or otherwise — should be brought to justice. Jasper wrote five articles about January 6 and related issues in the March 14, 2022 issue of The New American. To get the issue, click here.
To watch the previous episode with Bill Jasper, visit https://thenewamerican.com/what-really-happened-january-6-beyond-the-cover%EF%BF%BC/
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
To find this magazine issue, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3805/
To watch the previous episode with Bill Jasper, visit https://thenewamerican.com/what-really-happened-january-6-beyond-the-cover%EF%BF%BC/
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
To find this magazine issue, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3805/
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