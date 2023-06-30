'Without a bank account, you are a non-person' | Ann Widdecombe on Nigel Farage being debanked - GBNews

'It is extremely worrying. Nigel is right, if you don't a bank account, you are a non-person, you might as well be homeless on the street.'
Ann Widdecombe reacts to Nigel Farage's bank account being closed without his consent and without any explanation provided.
June 29, 2023
