'Without a bank account, you are a non-person' | Ann Widdecombe on Nigel Farage being debanked - GBNews
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
69 Subscribers
99 views
Published 18 hours ago

'It is extremely worrying. Nigel is right, if you don't a bank account, you are a non-person, you might as well be homeless on the street.'

Ann Widdecombe reacts to Nigel Farage's bank account being closed without his consent and without any explanation provided.

June 29, 2023

nwonew world ordernigel faragegreat resetgbnewsdebankednon personann widdecombe on nigel farage being debankedno bank account

