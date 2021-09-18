TEXAS NURSE DROPS TRUTH BOMB - DOCTORS AND NURSES ARE DYING FROM THE CLOT SHOT - SCARY STUFF!

A Texas-based RN turned whistleblower came forward on "The Stew Peters Show" and exposed the truthful horror that we've all suspected all-along!More videos you may like:Faces from another dimension captured on video? Body Snatchers are Assimilating the World?Gene Decode-BLOWING UP LAX ON 9/11? AND DUTCH DUMBS WHERE ALL THIS EVIL WE LIVE IN STARTEDNurse Whistleblower Upset that Her Doctor and Nurse Colleagues Want Unvaccinated People to DiePatients are being murdered for money. Hospitals are either empty or full of the vaccinatedThis guys life has been a living hell since he got the jab. Had to have 6ft of intestine removedLet them die-Vaccinated in hospitals given Ivermectin to help them survive -unvaccintated no.MURDER FOR MONEY! Medical Hit Men (Doctors), Patients Held Hostage, Hospital Shutdowns!Are the prions kicking in? Abnormal or Strange Behavior? 57 yr old attorney naked near school?Girl cries at dentist because she can't smoke weed for a week and can't suck...well just watch.Vaccinated people are making other people sick (In more ways than one)Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in lawListen to what this funeral director says about his experience in Covid land from 2019 to today.Protect and Serve has become Obey or Die. Does this look like freedom to you?Hospitals are filling with the vaccinated. VAERS and hospital staff confirm that this is true.HUMANITY IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER - THE UNRESTRICTED WAR AGAINST HUMANITYOne Police Officer To Another - What All Law Enforcement Officers Need To Listen & Pay Attention ToMU STRAIN IS "VACCINE RESISTANT" AFTER VACCINE WIPES OUT THE IMMUNE SYSTEM