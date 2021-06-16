DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH ON WITH REINER FUELMICH JUNE 11, 2021part 3

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Doctors Threatened. Help Needed!
How did they pull off the mass psychological operation?!
THERE IS A REMEDY!
Sign Language Interpreted content provided by BeadHappyDBA.
For inquires: [email protected]
Original link to video here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rKP61hruGxIt/
Thank you kindly in advance.
I need donations to continue interpreting. Please use Paypal through my [email protected]
Tags: Dr. Peter McCullough, Sign Language Interpreted, Dr. Reiner