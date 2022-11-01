Anger Ravages In The Chinese Communist Party After 20th Congress

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https://gnews.org/articles/501675
Summary：On Oct. 27, Miles Guo said in Gettr Video that the Chinese Communist Party(CCP)’s military and some retired cadres were furious about the 20th National Congress and also feared that the Hu Jintao incident would continue to fester and be used by overseas forces to destroy the Party.