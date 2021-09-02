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Black Star-Superplume- Covid Bioweapon Report for 2021 Newsletter 35: September 02, 2021
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2011 views • September 02, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Earth has seen 782 days with 21 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world (one every 37.23 days), when we should have seen 42.8 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period (thirteen in 408 days, one every 31.4 days). Two of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 27 reveals a descending activity trend down from three last week and four the previous week.
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The notable North American quakes struck with this 4.4 Smith Valley Quake (USGS) striking almost two kilometers above sea level at the Swarm Area located at the three-lake intersection location (on Map) southeast of Lake Tahoe. The Puerto Rico Swarm Area (including this 3.5 Quake @ 16-K depth from Tuesday) shows lackluster activity for Week 27.
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Featured Articles:
FEMA Documents PROVE Americans Will Be ROUNDED UP
Submitted by Kathine
https://thinkaboutit.news/fema-documents-prove-americans-will-be-rounded-up/
--
Red Cross issues warning to stop blood plasma donations from vaccinated people
Submitted by Marv
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-02-red-cross-stop-blood-plasma-donations-vaccinated.html
Karen’s related: https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2021/what-you-need-to-know-about-covid-19-vaccines-and-blood-donation.html
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‘We have seen a 25% increase in deaths of people who are FULLY Vaccinated’…
Submitted by Karen
Posted by Kane on September 2, 2021 1:21 am
Watch video: https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/we-have-seen-a-25-increase-in-deaths-of-people-who-are-double-vaccinated/
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COVID-19: New Mu variant could be more vaccine-resistant
Submitted by Karen
https://news.un.org/en/story/2021/09/1098942
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Earth has seen 782 days with 21 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world (one every 37.23 days), when we should have seen 42.8 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period (thirteen in 408 days, one every 31.4 days). Two of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 27 reveals a descending activity trend down from three last week and four the previous week.
--
The notable North American quakes struck with this 4.4 Smith Valley Quake (USGS) striking almost two kilometers above sea level at the Swarm Area located at the three-lake intersection location (on Map) southeast of Lake Tahoe. The Puerto Rico Swarm Area (including this 3.5 Quake @ 16-K depth from Tuesday) shows lackluster activity for Week 27.
--
Featured Articles:
FEMA Documents PROVE Americans Will Be ROUNDED UP
Submitted by Kathine
https://thinkaboutit.news/fema-documents-prove-americans-will-be-rounded-up/
--
Red Cross issues warning to stop blood plasma donations from vaccinated people
Submitted by Marv
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-02-red-cross-stop-blood-plasma-donations-vaccinated.html
Karen’s related: https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2021/what-you-need-to-know-about-covid-19-vaccines-and-blood-donation.html
--
‘We have seen a 25% increase in deaths of people who are FULLY Vaccinated’…
Submitted by Karen
Posted by Kane on September 2, 2021 1:21 am
Watch video: https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/we-have-seen-a-25-increase-in-deaths-of-people-who-are-double-vaccinated/
--
COVID-19: New Mu variant could be more vaccine-resistant
Submitted by Karen
https://news.un.org/en/story/2021/09/1098942
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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