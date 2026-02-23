BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Ghost Laws, the Hell Heron, and the Planet That Won't Stop Cooling
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
120 followers
43 views • 1 day ago

Kristy Allen serves up a Monday morning menu that connects the hidden architecture of the universe to the hidden architecture of power—revealing how the old world is crumbling not just in courtrooms, but in the cosmos.


While the media declared victory after the Supreme Court struck down Trump's tariffs, the administration was already one step ahead—dusting off a 52-year-old "ghost law" (Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974) to not only reinstate the tariffs but increase them. Allen breaks down the legal judo that left the establishment speechless and proved that Trump doesn't play by the rules of the game—he plays by the rules of the architecture.


But the ghosts aren't just in the law books. In the Sahara, paleontologists unearthed a 50-foot Spinosaurus—a "hell heron"—1,000 kilometers inland, rewriting everything we thought we knew about prehistoric life. On Easter Island, a drought revealed a new moai statue buried in a lakebed, challenging the experts yet again. And in deep space, the James Webb Telescope delivered a 3D map of Uranus showing a planet cooling for 30 years with a magnetic field so chaotic it makes Nikola Tesla look like a prophet.


From cartel takedowns to celestial parades, this episode is a reminder: the truth is always hiding in plain sight—waiting for the water to recede, the sand to shift, or the right law to be pulled from the basement.


Sometimes the universe puts on a show. All we have to do is pause and watch.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


trump tariffskristy allenjohn michael chambersjames webb telescopecelestial signstrade act 1974section 122legal judospinosaurus discoverysahara fossilseaster island moaiuranus maptesla prophecy
