ACCEPTANCE OF AND COMMITMENT TO FREEDOM - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-act/
Iain Davis of In-This-Together joins us once again, this time to discuss his latest article, "Acceptance of and Commitment to Freedom." In this conversation, James and Iain move from an examination of the feelings of hope and despair that have been instilled in the population by the would-be social engineers to a conversation about how we can use behavioural psychology to reassert our power and regain our sovereignty.