UN PASSES HOLOCAUST DENIAL RESOLUTION, FREEDOM OF SPEECH SOON DEAD

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Wardo-Rants
It is the time to tell any politician or anyone that tries to enforce this Israeli Bill .. 2 things 1. here in the US our rights supersede any treaty weather it come from the Un or who ever. Shall not be infringed still means something here. 2. If any of these politicians support Israel .. they are supporting terrorist and will be dealt with accordingly.