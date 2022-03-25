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The Hypocrisy of the West on Ukraine / Russia
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434 views • March 25, 2022
Ukraine-Russia Has Exposed The Reality of Western Media Hypocrisy
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Don't forget to 'Like' and 'Subscribe'!
You may also join me at:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/greatisthyname
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-344915
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TruthFreedom:8
RoxyTube: https://www.roxytube.com/@RealTruth
....and my newest channel at BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SBeecHvm5USX/
To support my channel (and Thank you!):
🧚🏼 Cash App: $RealTruthRevealed
☑️ paypal.me/RealTruthRevealed
✅ Venmo: RealTruthRevealed
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