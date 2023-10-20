Create New Account
The Ascension of Isaiah H'alah Yesha'Yahu Chapters 6-8
Heart of the Tribe
Published Yesterday

The Ascension of Isaiah H'alah Yesha'Yahu Chapters 6-8 a reading of the book. We are living through unprecedented times. This book leads to a prophetic understanding of the times we live in. Dr. Pidgeon and I had a discussion on this book which can be viewed from this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NO0crzkEInU&t=14s To get a copy of this book for yourself go to www.cepher.net I will be sharing more very soon on the Lost Books of the Bible to bring the us up to date with things in which we have been deceived in our understanding due to gross trickery in the religious realms. If you would like to support my ministry efforts: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the... HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe To reach Chelle: [email protected]

heavendemonsend timesangelsisaiahprincipalitieshigh placesseventh heaven

