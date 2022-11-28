Revelation 20

The Bible teaches us that Jesus will return to earth to rule and reign for one thousand years, this period has been called the Millennium. During that time there will be no more wars, the curse will be lifted and love will reign throughout the earth. The machine and computer age will come to an end and the earth will rest from the endless greed of man that is presently destroying the planet. The earth will be partially restored and will begin to return to its original state before the time Adam and Eve fell. According to the Books of Daniel and Revelation, we are passing through the last seven years of man's rule. The recent COP27 and G20 meetings have set the world stage in preparation for the final world government to take full control of our lives. Almost every country in the world is now under control of the IMF, (the financial arm of the new world order (government). An international cashless banking system that is linked to their "ingenious" digital health passport system is almost ready for booting up. (The Great Reset)...Revelation 13:16,18 is almost fulfilled. Revelation 13 says if you resist these measures you will be killed. The Bible also teaches that this system is the brain child of "The Serpent". The world and it's people are in the coils of the constrictor. Only Jesus can save, He holds the Keys to the Kingdom, and the Keys are the way through the few years that are left, which the Bible calls the Great Tribulation. Remember Jesus saves. For more on this and other Bible related subjects please visit our blog: https://mystical-bible.com

